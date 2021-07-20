Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE RVLV traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 689,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,640. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

