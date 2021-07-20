REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.0911

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. REVV has a total market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REVV has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

