Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 369,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,517. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

