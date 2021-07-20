Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80.

Shares of RCH traded up C$1.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.64. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

