Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 214,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,451. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.