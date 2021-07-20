Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

RIO stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 214,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

