Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.
RIO stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 214,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.