RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter.

