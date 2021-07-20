RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0337 on Top Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $1.94 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

