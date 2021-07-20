River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $212.16

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.16 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 8,720 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.16. The company has a market cap of £185.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

