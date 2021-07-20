Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $180,413.01 and approximately $24.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012861 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

