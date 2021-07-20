RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $228.30

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.30 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 258.25 ($3.37). RM shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,844 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get RM alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £212.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. RM’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.