Robert W. Baird Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $176.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

DOV stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.14. 1,742,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,123. Dover has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

