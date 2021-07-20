Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
