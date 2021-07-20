Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

