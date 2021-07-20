Rocket Pool Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $8.96 or 0.00030082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 17% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $92.10 million and $747,693.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.