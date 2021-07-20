Rockwell Automation (ROK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $295.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $9,884,481 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

