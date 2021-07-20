Rogers Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCI opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

