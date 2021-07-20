Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

