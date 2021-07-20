Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 6070331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

