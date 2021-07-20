ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $881,211.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00279942 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

