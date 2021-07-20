Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $82,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $8.71 on Tuesday, reaching $490.43. 2,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $491.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

