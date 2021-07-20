Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

