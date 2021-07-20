Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 19,650 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of W. R. Berkley worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.32. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

