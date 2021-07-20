Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.31 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

