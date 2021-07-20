Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

