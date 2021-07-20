Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Garmin worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

