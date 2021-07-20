Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,678 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

