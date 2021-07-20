Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Thor Industries worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

THO opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

