Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.28 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HSBC were worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,948,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

HSBC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.