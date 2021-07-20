Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.43 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.11% of ESCO Technologies worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

