Royal Bank of Canada Has $33.31 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

