Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.80% of Core-Mark worth $31,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

