Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

