Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

