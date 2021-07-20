Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,939 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $29,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $426.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

