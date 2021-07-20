Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,452 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.82% of Spire worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

