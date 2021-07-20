Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of OGE Energy worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.