Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.25. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 32,559 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

