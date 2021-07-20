Rupee (RUP) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $34,192.07 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,992,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

