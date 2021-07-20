Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) vs. Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Financial Review

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Enterprises and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.40%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 2.93% 10.99% 4.54% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Jiuzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.53 $114.89 million $2.04 22.29 Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.11 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.