Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Up to $38.62

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $41.15. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,618,000 after buying an additional 330,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

