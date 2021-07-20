Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 10.1% during the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,885,000 after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

