Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412,006 shares during the quarter. Ryder System comprises about 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Ryder System worth $40,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 8,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

