Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Up 0.9%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 42,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 32,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.