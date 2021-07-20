SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00140386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.42 or 0.99744408 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

