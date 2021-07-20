SafeInsure Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,568.53 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $144,568.53 and $41.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00026276 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003403 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,158,106 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

