Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGCFF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sagicor Financial in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

