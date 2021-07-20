salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.51% of salesforce.com worth $1,002,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $241.04. 225,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.38 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,891 shares of company stock valued at $86,543,965. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.