Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. 9,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

