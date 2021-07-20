San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 585,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,285. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.