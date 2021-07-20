Sandler Capital Management Acquires 700 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $118.76 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.